Gov. Holcomb Reviews Indiana School Safety Report

A group tasked with studying school safety releases its wide-ranging report to boost safety in schools across Indiana. The report included 18 recommendations and it was handed to Governor Eric Holcomb about a week ago and made public Friday.

Some of the ideas include a mandate for all schools to conduct active shooter drills, enhanced mental health services, the development of an Indiana school safety hub and increasing the school safety fund to pay for more school resource officers.

Right now, Governor Holcomb is looking over the recommendations and figuring out how much it would cost to implement them.

To view the full report, click here.

