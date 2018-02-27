School Safety To Be Discussed At Community Forum
A community forum will be held this week to discuss the safety at Henderson County Schools. School officials will share policies and initiatives in place to ensure a safe learning environment for students.
School psychologists and mental health counselors will offer information and resources to parents and students.
At the community forum, parents and students will be able to ask questions or voice their concerns.
If you plan on attending the forum, call Robin Newton at 270-831-5000.