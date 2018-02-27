44News | Evansville, IN

School Safety To Be Discussed At Community Forum

School Safety To Be Discussed At Community Forum

February 27th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A community forum will be held this week to discuss the safety at Henderson County Schools. School officials will share policies and initiatives in place to ensure a safe learning environment for students.

School psychologists and mental health counselors will offer information and resources to parents and students.

At the community forum, parents and students will be able to ask questions or voice their concerns.

If you plan on attending the forum, call Robin Newton at 270-831-5000.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.