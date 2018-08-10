Home Indiana Evansville School Responds to Image of Student and Racial Slurs August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A photo of a Memorial High School student that includes racially insensitive words has administrators wanting to know who’s responsible.

The picture is believed to be from the “Snap Chat” app, and it shows a memorial student standing inside the school with two racial slurs in the caption.

In a statement, Administrators from the school released the following:

Reitz Memorial High School has a long history of providing the highest quality Catholic education to a truly diverse family of students. We are saddened and deeply disappointed by the recent actions of some of our students on social media. Reitz Memorial does not and will not tolerate acts of bigotry, hatred or racism by its students, faculty or staff. Such acts disrespect human dignity, and they ignore a primary teaching of the Catholic Church – that each of us is created in the image and likeness of God. Our students and their families, and our faculty and staff, should be assured that we are taking appropriate disciplinary steps against the students involved, and we will focus on assuring that every person in the Reitz Memorial family is respected at every level.

The picture causing the controversy can be seen below:

