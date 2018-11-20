School Resource Officers Added to Henderson Middle Schools

Two school resource officers will be added to Henderson County middle schools in January. The Henderson County Fiscal Court agreed to add one resource officer at both North Middle School and South Middle School.

For the past several months the sheriff’s office has been working with the local school system to reach an agreement and Monday the plan became official.

The Henderson County School system will pick up the tab. The resource officers are both retired captains who will work at the schools part time and only when school is in session.

Sheriff Ed Braddy says, “They both have a genuine interest in the safety of our schools and our school children that are out there so we’re very pleased with the caliber people that were interested. We know they are qualified. They are certified. They’ve made great decisions all their careers so we’re excited about having them in our school system.”

The sheriff says he hopes the presence of a deputy will help students, faculty, and staff feel safe during school.

