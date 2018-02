Home Indiana School Property Sold To Build Roundabout February 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The South Spencer School Board has sold some of its land to the Indiana Department of Transportation for a roundabout. Our media partner The Spencer County Journal reports the land near the high school will be sold for $4,050.

INDOT says the future roundabout will make the area safer after a deadly crash in March of 2013.

Construction on the traffic circle will likely start in 2020.

