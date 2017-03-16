Home Indiana Evansville School Program Set to be Cut by President Trump March 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

President Trump plans to eliminate 63 programs, one of which is currently part of the city of Evansville.

The 21st Century Community Learning Program is a $1.2 billion federal initiative, supporting before and after school and summer programs.

In the past year, the state gave over $10 million to Indiana school districts for the program with the EVSC gaining $325,000 and Boom Squad receiving $100,000, however President Trump is not seeing desired results.

There is a concern that financial means may no longer be available.

The decision on cutting funding from the program on a local level is still unknown.

