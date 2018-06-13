Home Indiana School Officials Consider Referendum to Increase School Safety June 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

There’s a continued sense of urgency to act after the recent school shooting in Noblesville, Indiana. Parents have spoken out in that town and in others across Indiana concerned about school safety.

In fact, school districts in Noblesville and other Hoosier communities say they may need to ask taxpayers to back a new referendum to shore up more money for school safety.

There’s also a wide-ranging set of school safety recommendations that are due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb later this summer.

“Everything does cost money so you`re right that`s an option we`re looking at and again some of our recommendations are how do we look at existing funding and open it up because districts are saying there is funding available but not for the purposes we need it,” says Adam Baker, press secretary at Indiana Department of Education.

A collaboration between numerous state agencies like education, state police, and homeland security have all been tasked with creating that list of real-time changes for schools statewide by August 1st.

Comments

comments