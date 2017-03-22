Home Indiana School Officials to Administer Breathalyzers at Gibson Southern Dances March 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Gibson southern school officials are taking the next step to deter underage drinking at school events. The school corporation will soon give breathalyzer tests at every school sponsored dance. Every student will be tested before entering the dance.

School officials stress the test will not be random, and if students have been drinking before the dance they will pay a price.

Gibson Southern needs to determine where and when during events is the best place to administer the tests.

The school corporation will buy four breathalyzers, each costing $400.

Comments

comments