School Fundraiser to Honor Student Who Died From Flu

Burns Elementary School will host its first event to support Norton Children’s Hospital. The theme is Growing the Hearts and Champions.

It honors 13-year-old Brookelynne Kyarra Shannon who died in January 2018 from influenza complications. Shannon was a member of the National Jr. Honor Society, FCA, and played Volleyball at Apollo High School and basketball at BMS.

It will take place on March 22nd from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the BEM gymnasium.

Students and staff members can participate in basketball games, team-building activities, and much more.

Money has been raised through community donations and school events.

Comments

comments