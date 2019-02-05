School District Testing Bus Seat Belts

In Indiana, Franklin Community Schools will soon begin testing to see whether seat belts improve discipline and safety on school buses.

A single bus outfitted with lap-shoulder seat belts arrived at the district’s transportation garage a few days ago.

After it passes inspection from Indiana State Police it will begin taking students to and from school by the end of the month.

After the testing phase, other schools in the state could begin to testing seatbelts.

Transportation officials say retrofitting existing school buses will cost a little more than 6-thousand dollars per bus.

