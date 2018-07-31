School Bus Drivers Check For Safety

In just a little more than a week, students in Henderson head back to class. During the summer months, teams of people are keeping an eye on the buses making sure they’re ready to pick up the kids on the first day.

“We run our buses through a strenuous check during the summer. Mechanics go through them from top to bottom. Body tires, engine, breaks,” says Ben Payne, Director of Transportation.

That’s not the extent of school bus preparation. The morning routine for bus drivers is more complex than grabbing keys and heading out. They have to examine their bus, marking off everything on an extensive checklist before they pick up their first child to ensure that everyone is safe. That includes making sure all of their lights are working correctly, checking their breaks, tires, engine, and compartments. They even walk the aisles to make sure the chairs are secured and that the bus is clean.

“You know a kid wants to, has a better day when our buses are clean from start to finish. We are the first ones they see and the last ones they see at the end of the day,” says Payne.

Transportation officials have a reminder for parents getting ready to send their children to school.

“Please allow you know five minutes before your bus time is scheduled. Have them stand at the bus stop in a single filed line as good as they can and enjoy the ride.”

