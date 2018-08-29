Home Indiana School Bus Arm Blitz Aimed at Keeping Students Safe August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Now that school is back in session, school buses are picking up and dropping off students daily.

The School Bus Arm Blitz is a change for the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and other law enforcement agencies in the area to raise awareness about school bus safety.

Authorities followed behind school bus’s on their morning routes to ensure drivers were obeying the laws.

Officials say drivers need to be more aware of slowing down and stopping when a bus is dropping off and picking up students. They also that it is up to everyone to keep students safe during the school year.

Not stopping for a school bus could result in a traffic tickets or a possible arrest.

Lt. Paul Weinzapfel of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says drivers need to travel slowly in a school zone and around a school bus at all times, not just when there is police presence.

