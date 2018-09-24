School Bus Accident in Vanderburgh County

One person was taken to the hospital following an accident involving a school bus.

That person is said to have minor injuries.

The accident happened in the 12000 block of St. Wendel Road near Emge Road around 7:30. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says in addition to the person taken to the hospital there were other minor injuries, but all of the other students were taken to school. The bus was headed to Cynthia Heights Elementary School.

Photo: WYFX

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments