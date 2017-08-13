44News | Evansville, IN

School Begins for Otwell Miller Academy Charter School

August 13th, 2017 Indiana

School starts tomorrow for the new Otwell Miller Academy Charter School, but students won’t actually be in the school. Construction delays, means students will spend the first week of school in nearby churches.

Grades K-2 will be at the Wesleyan Church of Otwell and grades 3-5 at the United Methodist Church. This should give contractors enough time to finish construction on the building.

The first day for the charter school was supposed to be August 9TH but was also delayed because of construction.

Students are asked to pack their lunches, the school food program won’t begin until October 1ST.

 

 

 

