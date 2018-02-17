Home Indiana School Active Shooter Defense Presentation Calls For Armed Teachers February 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A free school active shooter defense presentation was given by retired Evansville Police detective Guy Minnis in Evansville after America’s deadliest school shootings in Parkland, Florida that claimed the lives of 17 high school students.

Minnis’ working with EPD for more than a decade, created a program he says should decrease the amount of casualties in school shootings.

The plan would ask volunteer teachers to get training on how to administer first aid, lock a classroom, and protect students from an active shooter.

Under the plan, Minnis is suggesting volunteer teachers learn from law enforcement how to react in a tactical situation.

“Ive got a plan I know will work, hopefully they use that plan.”

Sherri decker is a Evansville school corporation substitute teacher.

“I want to know what I can do if it ever happened on my watch. I hate the idea of kids going to school and more or less being sitting ducks.”

Guy Minnis says his plan works to decrease deaths from school shootings.

“I’m not saying it will make it zero that is impossible, but there would not have been 17 people killed.”

Minnis’ comprehensive program would train volunteer teachers to quickly respond to an active shooter.

“When the shooter arrives and starts shooting people, the gap between that and when the police arrive because lock down is not doing the job. You saw that down in Florida.”

The program allows for teachers to receive training on treating gun shot wounds, and also carry pepper spray, and a gun which would require a law change.

“It’s about training, and people that are ready to take on the active shooter as quickly as possible and having these people in every single school.”

Under the plan, law enforcement would be sent a photo of the volunteer teacher who is protecting the students with a gun, to prevent friendly fire.

Decker agrees.

“Absolutely. I think teachers should be able to carry, and be trained to save lives because we entrust teachers with our kids lives and they should be able to protect them.”

The presentation went from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Metro Christian Church in Evansville.



