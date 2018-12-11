Scholarship Money Gifted to UK LEADS Extends to Henderson County

A generous donation from the Don and Mira Ball Endowed Scholarship program to the University of Kentucky will benefit students in Henderson County.

A $10 million gift to the University of Kentucky will support the UK LEADS (Leveraging Economic Affordability for Developing Success) initiative with a preference for students from Nelson and Henderson counties.

The Mira and Don Ball Endowed Scholarship Program was started by wife and husband Mira and Don. Mira and Don are from Nelson County and Henderson County, respectively. The couple met and graduated from UK and have given to, or helped lead, dozens of other initiatives across the Commonwealth, including the Hope Center, which provides comprehensive assistance for homelessness and addiction.

Mira says she and her now late husband, Don, discussed the donating the gift before his passing. Since he passed away, Mira says it’s now all more important to make good on the commitment.

“This is going to be something that is going to last, and we need to give to things that are lasting and that will mean something in the future,” says Mira.

The money donated to UK LEADS will fund dozens of undergraduate and graduate scholarships, focused specifically on addressing unmet financial need in Nelson and Henderson Counties.

