Schnucks Rolls Out Program That Rewards Customers

Schnucks is rolling out a program to pay customers back for their purchases.

Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced the launch of “Schnucks Rewards,” which will allow customers to earn points redeemable for dollars off future purchases.

“This is a modern way for us to say ‘thank you’ to customers for choosing Schnucks,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Customers will be rewarded for something they’re already doing – buying groceries to feed their families – and Schnucks will be helping them to stretch their dollars even further.”

Customers that sign up will earn 10 points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After earning 1,000 points, which is equal to $100 in purchases, customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. Customers are allowed to redeem dollars off as they are earned, or may accumulate up to $500.

Interested customer can sign up for the program through the Schnucks Rewards app via Apple store and Google Play. Customers without smartphones can click here to register by using their phone number.

“Shoppers have many options to choose from when it comes to where to buy their groceries, and our hope is that Schnucks Rewards provides them with one more reason to choose us,” said Schnuck. “Along with our commitment to being best in fresh and offering quality, friendly service, this program is one more way for us to encourage those who may not currently be our customers, to give Schnucks another look.”

Schnucks Rewards cannot be earned on lottery, tobacco, third-party gift cards, Schnucks Delivery orders, wire transfers, or any non-food purchases made at customer service.

Points can be earned on pharmacy prescriptions and alcohol purchases, however, customers cannot redeem dollars on those purchases.

