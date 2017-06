Home Indiana Evansville Schnucks Recalls Cakes After Failure to List Walnut Ingredients June 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Schnucks is calling back all of its cinnamon pudding half cakes and cake slices as of Thursday, June 1st.

The recall was initiated after the manufacturer of the cakes left walnuts off the list of ingredients.

Anyone with a walnut allergy could experience a serious and even life-threatening reaction to the cakes.

Representatives of Schnucks says anyone that bought those cakes can bring them back anytime for a full refund.

