Home Illinois Schnucks Pharmacies Offer Gift Card To Those Who Receive Flu Shot December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Schnucks is offering gift cards to patients receiving their flu shot at the stores pharmacies. In observance of National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW), Schnucks will offer a $10 Schnucks gift card to everyone who gets their flu shot at any of the Schnucks Pharmacies between Wednesday, December 6th and Tuesday, December 12th.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established NIVW as a reminder of the importance of an annual flu shot.

According to the CDC, every year an average of five percent to 20% of the United States population gets the flu, 200,000 are hospitalized from flu complications, and 36,000 people die from flu-related causes.

Young children, the elderly and those with certain health conditions are at a higher risk for flu complications. The CDC recommends anyone over six months of age should get a flu shot.

It costs $41.99 for the flu vaccine at Schnucks, but there’s no charge for Medicare Part B patients. Most insurance companies cover the vaccine and those patients would only be responsible for a co-pay, if applicable.

For more information go to Schnucks Pharmacy Immunizations.

Comments

comments