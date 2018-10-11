Home Indiana Evansville Schnucks Lends a Helping Hand in Hurricane Relief Efforts October 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Schnucks is teaming up with the American Red Cross to help people impacted by Hurricane Michael.

From Friday, October 12th through Sunday, October 21st Schnucks customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar and all the money goes to help people impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Schnucks will also make a corporate donation when “Round up at the Register” wraps up.

More than 7,800 people have reached out to the American Red Cross for help and 800 volunteers are on hand to help where they can.

