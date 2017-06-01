Home Illinois Schnuck’s Issues Allergy Alert on Cinnamon Pudding Half Cakes June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

Schnuck’s Bakery issues an allergy alert on its Cinnamon Pudding Half Cakes and Cake Slices. The St. Louis, MO establishment is issuing this alert because the products may contain walnuts that are not listed on the ingredient labels.

Anyone with an allergy to walnuts could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. The cakes were sold in all 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

These bakery products include:

Schnucks Bakery Half Cinnamon Pudding Cake

UPC: 2-52594-20399-6

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

Schnucks Bakery Cinnamon Pudding Cake Slice

UPC: 2-52584-00199-1

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

Schnucks Bakery Sliced Pudding Cake Tray (variety pack that includes slices of the cinnamon cake)

UPC: 2-52680-50999-5

All sell-by dates up to and including June 12, 2017 (found on product label directly below price)

A customer told the company about this issue, but there have not been any reports of illness. Customers are encouraged to return the product to the nearest Schnuck’s store location for a full refund.

If you have any questions, call Schnuck’s Consumer Affairs Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at 314-994-4400

