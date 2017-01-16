Home Indiana Evansville Schnucks Holds On-Site Auction And Online Bidding For Store Items January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of equipment from a Schnucks store? Now may be your chance. The Evansville Schnucks store that was on Washington Avenue and moved across the street has several items on the auction block. Some unique items up for auction include industry sized stoves, freezers, vending machines, and even office furniture, such as desks, chairs and file cabinets.

The company Grafe Auction announced the “name your price” sale on Facebook. The auction is a live on-site auction with online bidding as well. Bidding for those items began at 3 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

If you would like to take a closer look at the items, and to make a bid, visit http://grafeauction.com/auction_detail.php?id=306271&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=170117+Schnucks

