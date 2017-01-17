Schnucks Holds Auction to Empty Former Store

When one door closes another opens…Schnucks is working to empty out its old store on Washington Avenue since the new store opened in the Lawndale Shopping Center. An auction is being held to help clear out the building. There is an inside look at what’s left to sell.

Some unique items up for auction include industry sized stoves, freezers, vending machines, and even office furniture, such as desks, chairs and file cabinets.

To see a complete list of auction items and more information, visit Grafe Auction.





