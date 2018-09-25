Schnucks Campaign Raises $160,000 for Hurricane Victims

Schnucks customers and the company itself have donated a total of $160,000 to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund.

This donation comes from Schnucks’ one week “Round up at the Register” campaign, which allowed customers to choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Customers donated more than $145,000 , and a Schnucks’ corporate donation brought the total to $160,000.

“On behalf of everyone at Schnucks, we want to say ‘thank you’ to our incredibly generous customers” said Dave Peacock, Schnucks President and COO. “This effort involved small pocket change, but it will make a big impact for the American Red Cross in supporting those who have suffered tremendous losses due to Hurricane Florence.”

Hurricane Florence caused more than 30 deaths, and government officials estimate it will cost billions of dollars to repair homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Schnucks started its seven day ‘Round up at the Register’ effort on Sept. 17, just three days after Hurricane Florence struck.

“We are extremely grateful for the willingness of Schnucks customers and the company, who so generously stepped forward to donate, helping us to help those affected by Hurricane Florence,” said Cindy Erickson, Chief Executive Officer of American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.

The American Red Cross is continuing to provide support in the region, including supporting many residents who are being allowed to return to their homes only to find the homes are uninhabitable.

