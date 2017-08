Schnuck announces a recall, affecting the grocery stores in Newburgh and Evansville’s Lawndale location.

This involves German Chocolate Cake labeled as “Schnucks Bakery Deluxe Petite Cake Chocolate Iced Yellow”.

The company says people allergic to pecans are at risk of a serious reaction because the nuts are not listed on the label.

If you’ve bought this cake you should take it back to the Schnucks store where you bought it for a full refund.

