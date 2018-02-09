Home Indiana Schnitzelbank Listed As Most Charming Restaurants In Indiana February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper restaurant is listed as one of the most charming restaurants in the state. The Schnitzelbank Restaurant was included in a list of most charming restaurants in each state by lovefood.com.

The restaurant, which offers authentic German food, has been owned by Larry and Betty Hanselman since 1961 and is operated by their children.

Schnitzelbank’s top dish is the ‘bratzel’ – a jumbo salted pretzel covered with sauerkraut, two bratwurst sausages and honey-mustard sauce – which was voted the number one sandwich in Indiana. There’s even a glockenspiel playing every half hour.

