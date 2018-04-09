Schedule Announced For 2018 Tri-Fest Weekend
Henderson’s first festival of the season is quickly approaching. Tri-Fest will offer the usual array of food booths, carnival rides and games, live entertainment, athletic competitions, a community church service and Fireworks show.
You can find all the fun on Main Street in downtown Henderson. The fireworks show and a Movie in the Park night will be on the Henderson Riverfront.
Tri-Fest weekend will be Friday, April 20th through Sunday, April 22nd.
Here’s the schedule for the 2018 Tri-Fest:
Friday, April 20th
11 a.m.: Food booths open on Main Street
Noon: Carnival rides open
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Music by Five After Five
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Music by Sweet Water Band
7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Music by Heath & Molly
7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.: DHP/Parks and Rec Present Movie in the Park, Audubon Mill Park
9 p.m. – 9:25 p.m.: Fireworks, Downtown Riverfront
Saturday, April 21st
7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Zumba with YMCA Z Chicks
8 a.m.: Habitat for Humanity 26th Annual 5K/10/K Classic Run & Walk
10:30 a.m.: Young Life Pet Parade
11 a.m.: Food booths open
11 a.m.: Elementary School Relay Races/Boys
Noon: Carnival rides open
1 p.m.: Elementary School Relay Races/Girls
2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Magic show by International Brotherhood of Magicians
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Music by Annabel Whitledge
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Music by Gary, Big B & the other guy
7:30 p.m.: Music by Brandon Maddox
Sunday, April 22nd
10 a.m.: Community Church Service hosted by Niagara UMC
Noon: Food booths, carnival rides open
1 p.m.: Music by True Face
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: American Heart Association Jump Rope for Heart
2 p.m.: Music by First UMC Praise Team