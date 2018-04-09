Schedule Announced For 2018 Tri-Fest Weekend

Henderson’s first festival of the season is quickly approaching. Tri-Fest will offer the usual array of food booths, carnival rides and games, live entertainment, athletic competitions, a community church service and Fireworks show.

You can find all the fun on Main Street in downtown Henderson. The fireworks show and a Movie in the Park night will be on the Henderson Riverfront.

Tri-Fest weekend will be Friday, April 20th through Sunday, April 22nd.

Here’s the schedule for the 2018 Tri-Fest:

Friday, April 20th

11 a.m.: Food booths open on Main Street

Noon: Carnival rides open

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Music by Five After Five

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Music by Sweet Water Band

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Music by Heath & Molly

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.: DHP/Parks and Rec Present Movie in the Park, Audubon Mill Park

9 p.m. – 9:25 p.m.: Fireworks, Downtown Riverfront

Saturday, April 21st

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Zumba with YMCA Z Chicks

8 a.m.: Habitat for Humanity 26th Annual 5K/10/K Classic Run & Walk

10:30 a.m.: Young Life Pet Parade

11 a.m.: Food booths open

11 a.m.: Elementary School Relay Races/Boys

Noon: Carnival rides open

1 p.m.: Elementary School Relay Races/Girls

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Magic show by International Brotherhood of Magicians

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Music by Annabel Whitledge

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Music by Gary, Big B & the other guy

7:30 p.m.: Music by Brandon Maddox

Sunday, April 22nd

10 a.m.: Community Church Service hosted by Niagara UMC

Noon: Food booths, carnival rides open

1 p.m.: Music by True Face

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: American Heart Association Jump Rope for Heart

2 p.m.: Music by First UMC Praise Team

Comments

comments