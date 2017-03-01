Scammers Targeting Seniors on Medicare in Evansville

The Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol is warning people living in Evansville about a recent phone scam targeting seniors and people on Medicare.

SMP officials recently received a complaint from an 84-year-old Evansville woman who mistakenly gave her Medicare number to a scammer over the phone. The problem is, Medicare benefits numbers are typically the policy-holders social security number, as well.

The scammers are using those social security numbers to rip off the victim’s financial accounts.

Here are some details about this Medicare scam:

– The call came from an 812 area code, which means residents in that area code are more likely to answer the phone.

– The caller was selling an ointment for back pain.

– The caller asks victims for their Medicare number found on the benefits card, which is the same as their Social Security Number and can be used to perpetuate identify theft.

What people need to know about this scam and protecting private information:

– The number on a Medicare benefits card is the same as the beneficiary’s Social Security Number. As a precaution, SMP recommends seniors use a black marker to cover up all the numbers except the last four digits.

– Seniors should never give out their Medicare number to anyone over the phone.

– SMP recommends seniors have caller ID and not answer the phone if it’s an unfamiliar number. Scammers target seniors because they are home during the day and are more likely to answer their phones and can spoof local area codes and prefixes.

