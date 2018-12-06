Home Kentucky Scammers Targeting Customers of Owensboro Municipal Utilities December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Customers of Owensboro Municipal Utilities need to be on the lookout for phone scam going around in the community.

Officials say scammers pretending to be from OMU are calling customers in an attempt to get personal information.

OMU is urging customers to hang up if a call seems questionable and to call an OMU customer service representative. OMU also says to never provide personal information via phone, and that the company does not accept payment through third parties like Wal-Mart.

All payments to OMU are asked to be made directly by calling, visiting the companies website, or their office at 2070 Tamarack Road.

Click here for more information on how to avoid and detect these scams.

