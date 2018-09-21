Home Indiana Scammers on the Prowl Following Hurricane Florence September 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

In the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Florence, Hoosiers are being told to watch out for opportunistic investment or charitable scams.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson reminded investors to watch for red flags regarding hurricane-related scams.

These red flags include unsolicited email, social media messages, crowdfunding pitches or telephone calls promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims, water-removal or purification technologies, electricity-generating devices and distressed real estate remediation programs.

“Natural disasters bring out the best and worst in people. While news stemming from Hurricane Florence has rightfully focused on the tireless efforts of first responders and neighbors helping neighbors, we know from experience that financial predators are lurking like snakes in the water to seek profit from the misfortune of others,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Unsolicited investment offers seeking to capitalize on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence should be approached with extreme caution.”

Secretary Lawson offered three quick tips to help investors avoid disaster-related scams:

Delete unsolicited emails or social media messages and hang up on aggressive cold callers promoting hurricane-related investments, especially those from small companies touting unproven or new technologies or products.

Use common sense. Claims of guaranteed returns or low/no investment risk are classic red flags. Every investment involves some degree of risk.

Do your homework. Check that both the seller and investment are licensed and registered. If not, they may be operating illegally.

