Scammers Impersonate Deputies Claiming Victim Has An Arrest Warrant January 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam involving a caller claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy. Scammers have the ability to spoof the victim’s caller ID to make it look like the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller claimed that someone in the house has a warrant for their arrest. The caller also has the correct name of the resident, but does not appear to have any personally identifiable information. At one point the scammer tried to get money from the victim.

The sheriff’s office says it will not solicit payments for fines or fees over the phone. Officials say if you ever get a call like this hang up and never give them any information or money.

