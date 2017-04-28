Scammers Claiming to be Sheriff’s Deputy

A new phone scam is making its rounds in the Vanderburgh County area. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of an attempted telephone scam where callers claims to be a sheriff’s deputy.

The caller identifies as Sergeant Rizzo or Sgt. Russo, and tells the resident that someone in the home has a warrant for their arrest. The scammer seems to know the name of the resident, but does not seem to have any personal information. Residents are told they can pay a small fee to have the warrant rescinded.

Area residents should be skeptical of unsolicited callers who request payments or access to personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office will not solicit payment of fines or fees on behalf of the court.

