United Way of Southwestern Indiana Scam Detected in Tri-State August 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

United Way of Southwestern Indiana is alerting residents of a grant scam using the United Way name.

United Way says the scam that how now hit the Tri-State comes in a message through Facebook Messenger with instructions to call a phone number with a 213 area code from the Los Angeles area.

They say the scammer then sends texts asking for personal information and stating that the recipient of the message is eligible for a United Way grant, but would have to pay the case filing and clearance fees to get the money. The grant amounts offered ranged fro $25,000 to $500,000 with fees payable to the scammer ranging from $500-$10,000.

“The Better Business Bureau has seen a significant increase in grant scams within the past year and it’s probably due to the fact that not everyone knows how grants work. If you have to pay in order to receive a grant or prize, that’s a major red flag. Call your Better Business Bureau immediately and don’t give out personal or financial information,” says Oana Schneider, Director of Media Services for the Better Business Bureau of Evansville and the Tri-State.

If an individuals has already responded to this scam, they should report the interaction to law enforcement. If the money has already been sent, law enforcement says it will be unlikely to be recovered.

