Scam Central: Utility Bill Scams

Summer is has officially arrived, but that means more scams are popping up.

Around this time of year, scammers impersonation water, electric, and gas company representative threaten residents and business owners with deactivation of service unless they pay up immediately.

Ona Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau sat down with us this morning and taught us how to avoid utility bill scams.

Here some red flags to look out for:

If a caller specifically asks you to pay by prepaid debit card or wire transfer, this is a huge warning sign. Your utility company will accept a check or credit card.

If they pressure you to pay immediately. Scammers will press for immediate payment and may try to intimidate you into giving them your personal and banking information.

Comments

comments