Scam Central: Top 5 Summer Scams

Summer for most people is the perfect time to go to a concert or take a vacation. For con artists, warm weather means their scam efforts heat up. Nationwide there are thousands of victims and millions of dollars lost to scammers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers of popular summer scams:

1. Vacation Scams

Vacation clubs, free vacation offers, travel points and airline miles are just a few ways that scammers are trying to rip off consumers. Scammers are calling consumers with “free” vacation offers, and in return taking their personal information, debit or credit card which sets them up for identity theft.

2. Moving Scams

BBB records show in the past 12 months nearly 300 consumers have filed complaints against movers. The BBB warns of scammers who take advantage of the peak season. Know your rights and research the company thoroughly.

3. Ticket Scams

Concert season takes place in the summer and with that comes an increase in ticket scalping. Scalpers are looking to take advantage of last-minute ticket buyers. Know the difference between a ticket broker and a scalper. A ticket broker is a legitimate, licensed reseller. A ticket scalper is unlicensed and probably engaged in illegal activity.

4. Phony Job Scams

For high school and college students, finding a summer job is a priority. The BBB is warning consumers that seasonal job postings may not be as advertised. Red flags for employment scams include no interview or application, no job details, non-existent website, or a contract and fees are required.

5. Door-To-Door Sales Scams

Consumers need to watch for individuals who try to skirt various city ordinances that regulate door-to-door solicitors. They offer deals for everything from air conditioning repair to driveway paving. Door-to-door salesmen are required to have a permit. Ask to see it. Resist high-pressure sales tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get if you buy now. Pay by credit card or check but never pay in cash!

If you believe you’ve been victimized by a scam or need help identifying one, call the BBB and report your experience to www.bbb.org/ScamTracker

