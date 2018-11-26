Scam Central: Tips to Avoiding Stolen Packages

Many Americans will be expecting lots of deliveries from their holiday online shopping sprees, but that means package stealing sprees for thieves.

Oana Schnieder from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us with tips to keep your special deliveries safe.

Schnieder says the first tip is track your delivery. You’ll receive a tracking number with your online order. Follow the whereabouts of your merchandise online. Some delivery services offer notifications for each step of your packages’ journey. Contact the seller/company immediately if your package is not received when indicated. You may also want to notify your local police department.

The next tip is to choose a delivery time that’s best for you. You can request a delivery time when you know you will be available to accept the package. Some delivery services now offer evening drop-offs and the ability to schedule appointments for delivery. Having the shipment delivered to your work address is also an option, but first check for company permission to do so.

If you suspect a package has been stolen or witness suspicious activity at a neighbor s residence, please inform local law enforcement immediately.

To report a scam, call your Better Business Bureau at 812-473-0202 or go to bbb.org/scamtracker.

