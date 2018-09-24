Scam Central: Social Security Scams

The Tri-State Better Business Bureau has received a lot of phone calls about a social security scam that’s targeting Tri-State area residents.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau is here to make sure you know what to do if you get a call from one of these scammers.

Here’s how the scam works: usually, a scammer impersonating a social security administration employee will reach out to Evansville and surrounding area residents via telephone and indicate there is some kind of problem. One of the consumers we spoke with stated that the caller indicated the consumer’s assets would be frozen if they didn’t call back.

Another consumer reported receiving a robocall first mentioning “something illegal with my taxes” with a number to call back. She called and the gentleman who answered had a thick foreign accent and asked right away for her social security number. She didn’t give it to him and when she told the gentleman she was going to check his number with the BBB, he threatened to turn her over to the FBI.

Never trust callers who use threats of arrest and/or hostility to bully their targets into doing what they want. This is a tactic that scammers use to cause fear in honest people.

Remember the government already has your information and will never call to confirm that it is current.

Individuals who want to report a scam can do so by clicking here.



Comments

comments