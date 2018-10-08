Scam Central: Smart Halloween Shopping Tips

Shopping for Halloween should be fun—not terrifying. With so many costume and decoration ideas, it’s hard to choose what to buy, and where to buy it from. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending for 2018 is expected to reach $9 billion, with consumers planning to spend an average of $86.79 each. When it comes to purchasing costumes and other Halloween supplies, 45 percent of shoppers will visit discount stores, 35 percent will visit a Halloween store and 24 percent will shop online.

Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips to avoid getting spooked this Halloween:

Rent a costume

While renting a costume leaves more room in your budget, know that the costume you may be getting may not be in great shape. If you opt for renting a costume this year, check out the condition of the costume first. Make sure you try it on and note any defects with the owner. Read over the rental agreement carefully and make sure you make note of the rental period.

Always check the return policy

Whether you are shopping in a store or online, always make sure you are clear on the store’s return policy before you buy. Find out how long you must keep your receipt, or what happens if you should lose your receipt. This will help you avoid any mishaps like unwanted items being non-refundable. Remember: Buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after October 31st is considered fraud.

Shop smart online

When shopping from an online website, the first step is to make sure the URL starts with “https” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “https” stands for secure.

Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection, but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge. For more tips for shopping online, click here.

Seasonal stores

If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether or not they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open, and if they will accept returns after Halloween is over. If they plan to close up shop November 1st, or refuse returns after, either consider shopping elsewhere, or take more time to be sure that item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.

More tips for seasonal “pop-up” stores:

* See if they have a website in case you have to contact them later.

* Save every receipt.

* Use a credit card so you can dispute problems with the card’s issuer.

* Make sure you are clear on what items are FINAL SALE.

This Halloween, stay safe and informed and call your BBB if you need help or visit bbb.org/Evansville for more information!



