Scam Central: Small Business Scams

Big and small business may have plenty of differences, but they have one similarity that owners should be aware of: scams.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to give us tips on small businesses to keep them safe from con artists.

The first scam Schneider discussed were bank/credit card company imposters. This scam typically involves impersonation of a bank or other credit card issuer. Under the guise of verifying account information, con artists try to fool their targets into sharing credit card or banking information.

The next one is directory listing and advertising. This scam tricks businesses into paying for nonexistent advertising or a listing in a non-existent directory or yellow pages. In some cases, the directory will technically exist, but will not be widely distributed, and a listing will be of little or no value.

Scammers will also prey on business owners and hope they won’t notice a bill, often for office supplies that the company never ordered. They may even deliver unordered merchandise and then try to make the business pay. In other cases, scammers send urgent notices for renewal of website domain hosting or other critical services, hoping businesses will pay without proper due diligence.

Scammers have been known to impersonate government agents threaten to suspend business licenses, impose fines, or even take legal action if the business doesn’t pay taxes, renew government licenses or registrations, or pay other fees. Sometimes they trick businesses into buying workplace compliance posters that are available for free, or they may pressure them to pay upfront fees for a nonexistent business grant.

And lastly, businesses may receives a notice indicating that an employee or the business itself has won recognition for achievement such as a best of local business award. The winner may be asked to link to the group’s website to obtain a plaque commemorating the award. This is a red flag for a scam.

