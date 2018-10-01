Scam Central: Skin Care and Weight Loss Scams

Who wouldn’t want to drop 20 pounds in one week with no effort or find a miraculous cream that could make you look 10 years younger?

It may sound good, but that just means it’s too good to be true.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us with tips on how to spot weight loss and skin care scams.

These phony products will often be promoted using terms like “breakthrough,” “revolutionary,” “miraculous,” “secret,” or “miracle.” Scammers often pair these buzzwords with wonderful claims of people who have shed pounds often without any dieting or exercise. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Schneider explains that many consumers look to pharmaceuticals to help jump start their weight loss journeys and cosmetic treatments. The Better Business Bureau wants consumers to be on the lookout for fraudulent products. In 2017, Google blocked more than 12.5 million pharmaceutical ads that violated proprietary healthcare and medicine policies. They also shut down more than 30 thousand weight loss scam websites for misleading claims. The fight against these deceitful companies continued this year, but many consumers continue to fall for their propaganda.

In early 2018, millions of illegal spam emails were sent urging people to try new miracle weight-loss pills. Always check with the sender (not via email) before opening a link sent in an email. If you don’t know them well enough to check, don’t open it.

Individuals wanting to report a scam can click here to do so.

