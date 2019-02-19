Scam Central: Picking a Summer Camp

Summer may seem far away, but it’s the perfect time to figure out what the kids will do when school is out. Many summer camps are beginning the registration process now.

The Tri-State Better Business Bureau has some tips to make sure you pick camp that your kids love, but also keeps them healthy and safe.

The first tip is “do your research.” Oana Schneider from the Tri-State BBB says, “Start your search at bbb.org. BBB Business Profiles include contact information, a BBB rating, complaint history and reviews from past customers. You can also use the bbb.org to find a trustworthy BBB Accredited camp near you. If a camp is a non-profit, you’ll be able to find more information through give.org, which is run by BBB Wise Giving Alliance (WGA).”

Parents should also ask themselves if the camp is licensed. Oana says, “The American Camp Association (acacamps.org) accredits camps that have met up to 300 nationally recognized standards. Accreditation is voluntary.”

The BBB also recommends considering your child’s interests, “Sit down with your child to determine which activities they are interested in. There are a number of camps that offer a variety of activities or concentrate on one area such as sports or arts. There are also camps for specific populations such as children with disabilities.”

Another tip from the BBB is to visit the camp ahead of time, “If you can, visit the camp in person to evaluate the living, eating and recreational facilities. You’ll be able to meet the staff and ask questions. If you aren’t able to visit it’s even more important to do your research. Look for photos posted by past campers – don’t just rely on images provided by the camp.”

Lastly, the BBB urges parents to understand the costs and payments, “A deposit is usually required to reserve your child’s spot, and it’s only sometimes refundable. Know the total cost of the camp and when payments are due, and see if payment plans are available. Understand the refund policy – if there’s an emergency and your child can’t attend; what percent of your money will be refunded? Know whether meals and transportation are included, and if you’ll have to pay extra for certain activities. Inquire about financial aid and available scholarships. Make sure everything is included in a written contract, and keep a copy.”

