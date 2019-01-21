Scam Central: Phony Contest Calls

If someone calls you saying you’ve won a free cruise, try and contain your excitement as it’s probably a scam.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us in studio to break down how to handle these phony contest calls.

Schneider says consumers should understand that because a cruise or travel company advertises a vacation as “free,” it does not necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost or restrictions. Be on the lookout for add-on fees for air transportation to the port, port charges, taxes, tips and other undisclosed fees.

It may seem like a no-brainer, but ask yourself the simple questions. Does it still feel “free”? Do the fees seem reasonable? Any trip or prize that requires you to wire money should be suspicious. If you do choose to pay fees and claim the prize, pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the charge.

