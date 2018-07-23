Scam Central: Online Dating Scams

Online dating has made it easy to find a partner thanks to several apps on social media, but it’s making things simpler for scammers as well.

In this morning’s Scam Central, Oana Schnieder from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to offer some tips to help ensure you don’t fall for someone who doesn’t exist.

Schneider explains that these scams start with fake online dating profiles created by stealing photos and information from real accounts elsewhere. When the relationship begins to get serious, the scammer will claim to have a health or family issue that requires money to fix.

To avoid these scams, make sure to pay attention to a few red flags in your new sweetheart.

If it seems to good to be true, chances are it is. If the person seems “too perfect”, that should be a warning sign.

Individuals committing these frauds will seem like they’re in a hurry to get the relationship going, saying that they love you in order to gain your trust.

A big sign of a scammer is they’re unwillingness to meet in person. If they’re constantly making excuses as to why they can’t meet up, be wary of the person you are talking to.

If you believe you’ve been victimized by a scam, report your experience to bbb.org/ScamTracker and contact your local authorities as soon as possible.

