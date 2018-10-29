Scam Central: Mid-Term Election Scams

As we get closer to the mid-term elections, you’re probably getting more calls about who you’re voting for.

But how can you tell if the person on the other end is actually who they say they are?

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us in studio with tips to make sure you don’t become a victim of a mid-term election scam.

Schneider says one exampled is a person getting a call from someone claiming to represent a political candidate, raising money to support the campaign. They may be collecting funds for a specific cause, such as healthcare reform, or on behalf of a group of people, such as veterans. Targets report that callers are typically pushy and demand immediate action.

Polling scams are another way scammers will try to trick potential victims. In these instances, the call is from someone claiming to be conducting a political survey. The pollster wants to ask you questions about the upcoming election. In exchange for a few minutes of your time and your opinions, you will get a gift card or other reward. After asking several legitimate-sounding survey questions, the caller typically then asks you to provide your credit card number to pay for the shipping and taxes of the “prize” you’ve won.

Lastly, scammers will impersonate candidates to try and get a special contribution. This scam uses real audio clips of politicians voices, likely lifted from speeches or media interviews. At some point, the politician will ask for a donation and request that you push a button to be redirected to an agent, who will then collect your credit card information. Since real politicians use pre-recorded calls, it s challenging to tell which ones are fake.

