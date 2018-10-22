Scam Central: Medicare Card Scam

Medicare cards are undergoing a big change to make them more secure, but of course scammers are trying to take advantage of confusion surrounding the launch.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to tell us how to avoid Medicare scams.

Schneider explained that Medicare cards will be sent out through April, 2019. These new cards will be more secure because they use a Medicare beneficiary identifier instead of a social security number. The delivery of the new cards in staggered, so you will receive your card at a different time than your friends or neighbors. How the scam works. You receive a call from a person claiming to work with Medicare. They are allegedly calling about a problem with your new Medicare card. The con artist may say your new card was lost or someone tried to use your id number. To resolve the situation, the scammer just needs your social security number.in another version, the scammer claims you must pay money to receive your new Medicare card. They may ask you for payment information, so they can complete the process for you. They may even ask you to mail them your old card.

The first tip is to know how the Medicare card switch works. Understand that Medicare isn’t calling consumers about the card switch. Also, the new Medicare cards are being provided free of charge.

Schneider says people shouldn’t share personal details with anyone who calls you unsolicited. Do not confirm or give out your full name, address, social security number or any other personal information.

When it comes to your old Medicare card when you’re done with it, don’t just toss it in the trash. Shred it. If you have a separate Medicare advantage card, keep that because you’ll still need it for treatment. Otherwise, remember that when you get your new card, your Medicare coverage and benefits will stay the same.

And lastly, when you get your new card, safeguard it like you would any other health insurance or credit card. While removing the social security number cuts down on many types of identity theft, you’ll still want to protect your new card because identity thieves could use it to get medical services.

