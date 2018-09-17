Scam Central: Hurricane Donation Scams

As crews deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, folks in the Tri-State will likely be asked to help the victims with donations.

Unfortunately, as with any major disaster, scammers will pray on donor benevolence hoping to steal some of the much needed disaster relief money.

To make sure donation money gets into the right hands, Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bereua joined us to discuss how to avoid Hurricane Charity Scams.

Scams sometimes claim to be legitimate charities. You can’t know who the person on the other end of the phone is unless you initiate the call. Even if you’re prepared to give a charity your donation, don’t give your credit card or account numbers to someone who calls you. Politely inform the solicitor that you will donate through a secure website or will call back at the toll-free number listed on an official website.

You needn’t feel obligated to donate to a charity simply because they call you. Perhaps you have another charity in mind or wish to speak to your spouse first. Any reason you have for not donating to a charity is good enough because it’s your money to do with as you please. Take your time and don’t let anyone lead you into doing something with which you’re not comfortable.

Many scams adopt names that are strikingly similar to real charities in an attempt to confuse donors. Sometimes scams will use a name that only rearranges the exact same words from the name of another charity, causing online search engines to return results for the actual charity. If a charity calls you, write down their name exactly so that you can check them out later.

Just because an organization considers itself charitable and has 501(c)3 status, doesn’t mean it’s good. Make sure the charity you plan on donating to is reputable. The BBB has 20 standards for charity accountability that give consumers a better understanding of how a charity operates. Consumers can also check Guidestar and Charity Navigator for additional information on charities.

When someone asks for donations to be put in a large jar, you’re better off avoiding it. Donors have no way of confirming where that money goes. Perhaps the money in the jar will be passed along to an excellent charity with a stellar reputation in disaster relief efforts. Or, maybe, it’s being dumped into a scammer’s sock drawer. You’ll never know after you drop money in.

