Scam Central: Gym Joining Tips

If you’re New Years resolution is to work out more, you might be looking to join a gym.

Before you commit though it’s important to do your research.

Oana Schneider form the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us in studio to give us some tips on how to make sure you get the most out of your membership.

Schneider says that determining your goals in advance will help you select a facility that is most appropriate for you. It’s also a good idea to check with your physician before embarking on a new fitness regiment, especially if you have a medical condition.

If you’re still unsure, BBB has Business Profiles on more than 15,000 health clubs, fitness centers and gyms. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the businesses respond to complaints. This information may help you narrow down the list of gyms you want to tour in person.

Make sure the gym has the equipment, classes and trainers you need or expect. Pay attention to things that are important to you, whether it’s the cleanliness of the showers or the availability of Wi-Fi. Ask questions and make sure you understand all the rules. Ask about busy times, wait times for equipment, whether classes require pre-registration, availability and cost of trainers, etc.

Finally, read the contract carefully before signing. Make sure that all verbal promises made by the salesperson are in writing. What matters is the document you sign, so don’t just take a salesperson’s word for it.

Comments

comments