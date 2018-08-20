Scam Central: Fake Sweepstakes Checks

We’ve all seen the commercials where publishers clearing house surprises an unsuspecting person with balloons and a big check, but people in the Tri-State getting fake checks instead of balloons.

Oana Schnieder from Tri-State Better Business Bureua joined us in the studio to break it all down.

Legitimate sweepstakes don’t make you pay a fee or buy something to enter or improve your chances of winning — that includes paying “taxes,” “shipping and handling charges,” or “processing fees” to get your prize. There’s also no reason to give someone your checking account number or credit card number in response to a sweepstakes promotion

You may be told to wire money to an agent of “Lloyd’s of London” or another well-known company — often in a foreign country — to “insure” delivery of the prize. Wiring money is like sending cash: once it’s gone, you can’t trace it or get it back. The same goes for sending a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier, or putting money on a prepaid debit card

The FTC doesn’t oversee sweepstakes, and no federal government agency or legitimate sweepstakes company will contact you to ask for money so you can claim a prize. If you’re unsure, contact the real companies to find out the truth

Click here to report any scam you may come across, or call your BBB at 812-473-0202.



