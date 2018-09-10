Scam Central: Fake Online Stores

The convenience of online shopping has made it so we can get what we need while not having to walk out of the front door.

But how can you be sure you’re shopping from a reputable online store?

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to help us online shop the smart way so we don’t get scammed.

An example Schneider gave was that of scammers that impersonate well-renowned brands mimicking their web address. You might think you’re buying a brand-new designer bag, but you might in fact be sending your credit card information to a scammer.

You can avoid becoming a victim by being a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time, and read the fine print before submitting your order.

Always be sure to check a website’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

The best way to prevent these scams is to keep a clean machine. Install a firewall, anti-virus, and anti-spyware software. Check for and install the latest updates and run virus scans regularly on your computer, tablet, and smart phone.

Comments

comments