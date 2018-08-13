Scam Central: Fake Back to School Coupons

Everyone loves to save on back to school shopping, but it’s important to be wary of the coupons that are flooding social media right now.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau sat down with us to make sure you know how to tell the real deals from the fake ones.

The fake coupon scam has been making a comeback lately in a big way. Often found circulating on social media sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, counterfeit coupons could have several goals for the scammer. Sometimes coupons are just a way for a site to generate extra hits online, but often times their goal is more malicious. They are often aiming to steal personal information and, of course, your money. Among the most frequently distributed phony coupons recently were: 50 percent off at Target; $50 off Lowe’s purchases; $100 off at Aldi’s; and $75 off at Bed, Bath and Beyond. These coupons were widely circulated on Facebook and many consumers were fooled.

Stay skeptical of all coupons. It’s easy for scammers to steal colors, logos and headers of established businesses to create phony coupons. If you are unsure if a coupon is phony, BBB recommends visiting the company’s website to look for the coupon or contacting the company directly.

Keep an eye out for the expiration date. Most coupons have one. The absence of one is an indication that the coupon may be phony. Remember that coupons for free items usually expire quicker than others.

Make sure to always verify the source. If a coupon comes to you in an email, hover your mouse over the link (without clicking) and the URL destination address should appear. If that address looks like a random assortment of number and letters, don’t click on it. Remember that there should be an “s” after “http” in the URL to indicate it’s a secure site. No “s” may mean it’s a phishing attempt to get your information or to install malware on your computer.

What should you do if you encounter a fake coupon? The Coupon Information Corporation has a long list online of fake coupons to watch out for. The popularity of Facebook has greatly enabled distribution for scammers who put fake coupons out there. Friends then share the coupons online and a huge snowball effect is put in place. View any coupon or special offer that you see on social media with a heavy dose of skepticism, especially when it looks too good to be true. Click here to report a fake coupon, or call 812-473-0202.



